ZYPSO president to open lodges in Murambinda

HOME away from home is what best describes the multimillion-dollar state of the art compound lodge with 23 bedrooms and a 700-seater conference centre at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera.

The area is stunning in every detail.

Many foreign tourists will want to visit the “warm heart of Africa” and a trip to Zimbabwe could once again be on many itineraries. The same for local tourists and there is no better place to be than at Elephant Lodges in Buhera.

The lodges were constructed by local Dubai based businessman Temper Tungwarara in partnership with his parent company Prevail Holdings who are based in the United Arab Emirates.

The lodges have a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, an underground entertainment area and pools with fish for recreational fishing. They are built in such an inviting manner for people of all ages.

The facility which has put Buhera on the map has a paved stream, a dam, a game park for wildlife viewing and guided bush walks; making it probably the most unique hospitality center in rural Manicaland.

There are 13 detached apartments with one bedroom each for the three Presidential apartments and two bedrooms each for the 10 ordinary apartments, a dining and kitchen.

The lodge not only brings Buhera District on the map with its top notch, world class multi-purpose court incorporating tennis, basketball, volleyball and netball courts but is destined to become a major tourist attraction.

The lodge is located 4km out of Murambinda along Murambinda – Chivhu Highway.

