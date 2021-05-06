Zimbabwe’s inflation targets within reach: Analysts

ZIMBABWE’S economy has a good chance of attaining its low inflation target by year-end if monetary authorities keep a tight leash on money supply growth, restrict spending and sustain the foreign currency auction system, analysts have said.

For April, the statistics agency reported year-on-year inflation at 194 percent, a marked decline from the 838 percent recorded last July.

An economist with regional think-tank NKC African Economics, Jee-A Van Der Linde, said the recent exchange rate stability has been the main factor behind Zimbabwe’s decreasing inflation.

“The weekly currency auctions allow for a sufficient supply of forex, which to a certain extent, soothes the anxieties related to extremely low foreign exchange reserves. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe’s shaky monetary environment is an ever-present risk to the inflation outlook,” he said.

He noted that a reduction in money supply growth, restricted fiscal spending, and a steady exchange rate have seen Zimbabwe’s inflation rate ease over the past year or so.

“What’s more, policymakers are upbeat about the economic outlook. They expect that favourable weather conditions will boost the agricultural sector, which in turn will help attain the official real GDP growth forecast of 7,4 percent this year,” he added.

“The RBZ expects that a strong balance of payments position this year will help promote a steady exchange rate and limit the pass-through effects to inflation,” he said.

Last week Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive, Chris Mugaga, said the economy was becoming more stable as local use of the greenback increased.

“There has also been a liquidity crunch, which is stemming from the central bank’s monetary targeting framework. That is also keeping inflation down,” he said.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has advised the Zimbabwean government to avoid excessive money creation for the economy to recover.

In its African Economic Outlook report, the AfDB projected Zimbabwe’s economy to grow 4,2 percent this year and three percent in 2022, much lower than the 7,4 percent projected by the Zimbabwe government in the 2021 national budget.

“Modest economic recovery is projected in 2021, if effective measures are taken to stabilise foreign exchange and avoid excessive money creation.

“But the outlook is clouded by a number of factors,” the bank said.

