Zimbabwe Women boosted by Mayers return, Chatonzwa fitness

ZIMBABWE Women have received a timely boost following the return of two key players ahead of their one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh Women which gets underway this Wednesday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Veteran batter Sharne Mayers, who has not featured for the national side since she inspired them to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier 2019 championship, has been named in the squad of 16 picked for the three matches against Bangladesh Women.

Zimbabwe Women will also be delighted to have all-rounder Christabel Chatonzwa back in the team after she won her fitness race.

Other than Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano who is out with a long-term injury, the rest of the squad has been given a clean bill of health for the ODIs.

The matches are scheduled for 10, 13 and 15 November. The series will also be the first time that Zimbabwe Women will play in front of their fans in over two years.

Tickets are pegged at US$5 for a seat in the grandstand and US$2 for the rest of the ground.

Only 1 000 fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to attend the matches in person.

They will be required to produce their vaccination cards and identification when purchasing tickets and entering the venue.

Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be using the ODI series as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 to be staged in Harare from 21 November to 5 December.

The 10-team global tournament will decide the remaining three participants for the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Apart from Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the other teams participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 are the West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and the United States of America.

Zimbabwe Women squad for ODI Series versus Bangladesh Women:

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain) Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Christabel Chatonzwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francesca Chipare, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura

Zimbabwe Women versus Bangladesh Women ODI Series 2021: