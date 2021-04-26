ZIMBABWE have named a 16-man squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Five uncapped players – Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba and Tanaka Chivanga – have been included in the side.

Brendan Taylor, who missed Zimbabwe’s last Test series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates due to health issues, has made a comeback, while Craig Ervine misses out due to a calf injury.

Tendai Chisoro, who played his only Test match back in 2017, has also earned a recall.

Apart from Sikandar Raza who is out recuperating from bone marrow infection, four other players who were in the Zimbabwe squad for last month’s Test series against Afghanistan have failed to make the cut this time round.

They are Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami and Brandon Mavuta.

Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have been placed on standby.

The first Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is pencilled in for 29 April-3 May, while the second is set for 7-11 May, with play scheduled to start at 0930 hours local time.

Both games will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

Zimbabwe Test Squad:

Williams Sean (captain), Chakabva Regis, Chisoro Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Kasuza Kevin, Masakadza Wellington, Masvaure Prince, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald