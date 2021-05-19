ZC names Zimbabwe A coaches and squads

ZIMBABWE Cricket has announced the Zimbabwe A coaching staff and squads ahead of the one-day and four-day series at home to South Africa A starting later this month.

Stuart Matsikenyeri has been named as the coach, with his assistant being Eric Chauluka who will also take care of fielding.

Njabulo Ncube will be the bowling coach, while Clement Rizhibowa will come in as the fitness trainer, Keith Kulinga as the analyst and Travor Wambe as the physiotherapist.

Lovemore Banda will be the team manager.

The Zimbabwe A squads for the upcoming series against South Africa A have also been named.

Eight players – Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Roy Kaia, Tapiwa Mufudza and Richmond Mutumbami – have been picked for both formats.

Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers have been included in the one-day squad, while Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba and Brighton Chipungu are in the four-day side.

The one-dayers, scheduled for 29 and 31 May and 2 and 4 June, will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no fans allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

The first four-dayer, pencilled in for 7-10 June, will also be played at the same venue.

Takashinga Cricket Club will then host the second four-day match, set for 13-16 June.

Zimbabwe ‘A’ one-day squad

Akram Faraz, Burl Ryan, Chari Brian, Chatara Tendai, Chibhabha Chamunorwa, Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Maruma Timycen, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mutumbami Richmond, Myers Dion, Ndlovu Ainsley, Nyauchi Victor

Reserves: Mumba Carl, Musakanda Tarisai, Nenhunzi Tinashe, Nyangani Tadiwanashe, Shumba Milton

Zimbabwe ‘A’ four-day squad

Akram Faraz, Burl Ryan, Chatara Tendai, Chipungu Brighton, Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Gumbie Joylord, Kaia Roy, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madhevere Wessly, Mudzinganyama Brian, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mumba Carl, Musakanda Tarisai, Mutumbami Richmond, Shumba Milton