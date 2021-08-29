ZC appoints Chigumbura, Jarvis as talent scouts

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has appointed former international players Elton Chigumbura and Kyle Jarvis as national talent scouts.

In their new role, the duo will be responsible for identifying players from around the country and mentoring them from the grassroots level all the way up the development pathway.

“We are excited to have Elton and Kyle, who both excelled as players at the highest level of the international game, joining us as national talent scouts,” ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said.

“They will play a very important role as we move to establish a fully structured scouting network that is designed to identify, track and develop talented players from the youth level who will be nurtured through our development system.”

Chigumbura, a former Zimbabwe captain, retired from all forms of international cricket at the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan in November 2020.

The 34-year-old all-rounder bowed out having made 213 ODI, 14 Test and 57 T20I appearances for Zimbabwe. Jarvis called time on his cricket career in June this year at the age of 32 after struggling with injury and illness.

The fast bowler retired having played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 22 T20Is.