Youth organisation supporting youths in Bulawayo
THE Zimbabwe Youth Presidential Support Organisation (ZYPSO) will donate goods to youths in Bulawayo.
The donations are part of the organisation’s objective to empower the youths and as a timely present for Christmas in the country’s second largest city.
ZYPSO president Tempter Paul Tungwarara said the youths were the future leaders of tomorrow – be it in business, commerce, politics, religion or industry and hence should be supported and guided in the right direction which will result in economic growth and their personal growth as well.
“The youths play a vital role in the constructive process of building social cohesion, economic prosperity and political stability in a nation in an inclusive and democratic way. … Our youths have dreams, hopes and passions. They yearn to achieve something great in life and as an organisation we will continue to support and guide them so that they contribute to the country’s economic growth,” he said.
Tungwara said the faces of young people were the faces of our past, our present and our future adding that no segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people.
ZYPSO intends to visit all provinces next year supporting the youths in cash, kind, ideas and opportunities while listening to their ideas and concerns as they build a future for them.
ZYPSO’s vision is to support President Mnangagwa’s vision and create avenues for partnerships and collaborations among the youths as they work with the government to push towards the achievement of Vision 2030.
This comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa and government have called for the empowerment of the youth, saying they form the backbone of the country’s economic growth going forward and hence should be empowered and supported.