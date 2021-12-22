Youth organisation supporting youths in Bulawayo

The donations are part of the organisation’s objective to empower the youths and as a timely present for Christmas in the country’s second largest city.

ZYPSO president Tempter Paul Tungwarara said the youths were the future leaders of tomorrow – be it in business, commerce, politics, religion or industry and hence should be supported and guided in the right direction which will result in economic growth and their personal growth as well.

“The youths play a vital role in the constructive process of building social cohesion, economic prosperity and political stability in a nation in an inclusive and democratic way. … Our youths have dreams, hopes and passions. They yearn to achieve something great in life and as an organisation we will continue to support and guide them so that they contribute to the country’s economic growth,” he said.

Tungwara said the faces of young people were the faces of our past, our present and our future adding that no segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people.