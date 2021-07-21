Woolworths’ online sales spike

PANDEMIC-LED boom in online shopping in South Africa has seen Woolworths report a 118 percent increase in online food sales in the 52-week period to June 27, 2021.

“Online sales grew by 117,9 percent over the current year, contributing 2,3 percent to our South African food sales. This was further supported by the expanded click-and-collect offering and the roll-out of our on-demand delivery service, Woolies Dash,” the retailer said in a trading statement Monday.

Online sales in the Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home business also grew spectacularly ― up by 114,4 percent year on year ― as consumers shunned physical stores in favour of online shopping. – moneyweb