Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams retires injured

AMERICAN great Serena Williams says she is “heartbroken” after her latest attempt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam was cruelly ended by injury.

Williams started against Aliaksandra Sasnovich with heavy strapping on her thigh and slipped in the fifth game.

The 39-year-old went down again in the seventh game and was overcome by emotion before having to retire.

Centre Court gave a standing ovation as she left, with Williams later saying: “The court meant the world to me.”

Williams, seeded sixth, seemed to do the damage when she rocked backwards on the baseline before unleashing a forehand back to her opponent.

After going off court for treatment, the seven-time SW19 champion returned with a heavy limp and tried to continue before it soon became apparent she would be unable to.

Tears filled her eyes as Williams thanked the crowd, who had been trying to encourage her, for their support.

At 15-15 on her service game at 3-3, Williams buckled as she prepared to receive a return and spent a few moments kneeled on the court.

The umpire came down off her chair as Williams slowly managed to climb to her feet.

Fans on Centre Court rose in unison to give a heartfelt standing ovation as Williams waved goodbye – with the crowd no doubt wondering if this will be the final time at SW19 for a player who turns 40 in September. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” Williams said in an Instagram post later on Tuesday – bbc.com