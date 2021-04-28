Williams ruled out of first Test against Pakistan

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams will miss the first Test match against Pakistan after he failed to fully recover from a soft tissue injury to his left hand in time for the game that gets underway at Harare Sports Club this Thursday.

The injury, which had forced him to sit out the second T20I last Friday, flared up during the third game on Sunday.

With Williams ruled out, Brendan Taylor has been asked to stand in as Zimbabwe’s captain for the first Test.