‘We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated’

THE wait is over – The book –The Bible Women of Tenacity – by Shuvai Mpundi (SM) is out. The book – a must read for many can be summarised in four sentences, with all lessons rooted in the Bible – “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” “It’s not whether you get knocked down, It’s whether you get up.” “If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed.” “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.”

We caught up with her after the release of her book.

Q) Who is this book for?

SM) This book is for people who have an interest in the lessons taught by the Bible.

Q) What inspired it?

SM) The main objective of the bible is for people to learn from lessons taught therein but sometimes we fail to get the sense of those lessons. I therefore tried to elaborate such lessons from the selected people in the bible.

Q) What chapters men the most you?

SM) Chapters one, two and four are my best chapters

Q) How was the process for this project till it was published?

SM) This book took two months to write and have it published which shows how much effort and concentration was involved and above all the interest that came with it.

Q) Have you heard feedback from anyone who has read the book so far?

SM) So far it seems to have been an eye opener for those who have so far commented because they confirm they had not looked at the stories of those tenacious women the way they now see them.