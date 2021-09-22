US lifting ban on imports of British lamb, says Boris Johnson
The United States is lifting its ban on imports of British lamb, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.
It would mean British farmers can export to the US for “the first time in decades”, he added.
The PM, who is in the US for talks with UN leaders and President Joe Biden, rejected claims the chances of a free trade deal were receding.
But “in the meantime”, he said the government was “taking practical steps to help our exports”.
“The Biden administration is not doing free trade deals around the world right now but I’ve got absolutely every confidence that a great deal is there to be done.
“And there are plenty of people in that building behind me who certainly want a deal,” he told reporters. – bbc.com