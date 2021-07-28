Close Sidebar
July 29, 2021

U.S. to ship 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5,66 mln to South Africa

The U.S. government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to two of the most populous African countries – Nigeria and South Africa – as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said.