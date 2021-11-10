Tyson Fury ‘badly injured’ before Wilder fight

WORLD heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has had surgery on both elbows after suffering a serious injury before his second win over Deontay Wilder, said the Briton’s father John Fury.

Tyson, 33, gained a thrilling 11th-round win over the American to retain his WBC title in October in Las Vegas.

“Tyson was very badly injured going into that fight,” John Fury told BT Sport.

“He was handicapped from the beginning. It wasn’t a boxing match was it?”

Tyson was twice knocked down in the fourth round before knocking out Wilder in a brutal contest to remain undefeated and world champion.

“My son’s number one, a legend and will be spoken about for hundreds of years,” added his father. “He’s that damn good and got that burning desire to never get beaten.

“He had to have chromosome injections into both elbows. He’s since had an operation, six hours, all day in hospital having them sorted out. He had some bone spurs he had to get removed.

“He said to me afterwards ‘I couldn’t box, I couldn’t work the jab. If I’d missed the jab it would’ve put me in limp mode and I wouldn’t have been able to fight. – bbc.com