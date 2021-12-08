TikTok jumps on online shopping bandwagon
The social media platform TikTok is making a big push into shopping.
The video sharing app is famous for its short lip sync videos, dance routines and humour.
And its popularity has soared during the pandemic.
TikTok is now producing its first live shopping and entertainment event on Wednesday where people can buy products directly on the platform, tapping into the rise of “social shopping”.
“We think it’s a really significant moment. E-commerce is a big opportunity for TikTok and it’s something we’re investing in significantly,” said Rich Waterworth, TikTok General Manager, UK and EU.
Whether it’s sportswear or make up, consumers are increasingly browsing, discovering and buying items on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. TikTok, which launched in the UK in 2018, is now aiming to catch up.
The pandemic has accelerated this shift. As stores closed during lockdowns, retailers raced to get more of their products online. Social media apps also really upped their game to help businesses and brands sell directly to shoppers.
According to an Insider Intelligence report, from 2019 to 2020 the number of US social e-commerce shoppers grew 25% to 80m, a number which is forecast to grow to more than 100m by 2023.
Now TikTok has chosen the UK to make its first major move into this online retail space, hoping a blend of entertainment and creative content can win it a slice of festive spending.
It’s already held some livestream shopping with brands over the Black Friday weekend but now it’s producing and hosting its own two-day event anchored by Rylan Clark-Neal, with influencers, music and a quiz. – bbc.com