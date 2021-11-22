Tiger Woods shares a clip for first time since accident of him hitting shots

Tiger Woods says he is “making progress” after sharing the first footage of him playing golf since he was seriously injured in a car accident in February.

The 15-time major champion took to Twitter to update fans on his recovery.

Woods’ car left the road at about 84-87mph and flipped several times during the accident in California.

He required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and sustained further injuries to his foot and ankle.

The former world number one, 45, was the sole occupant in his vehicle and was wearing his seatbelt, with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department saying he was “fortunate to be alive” following the incident on 23 February. – bbc.com