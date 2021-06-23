The Fridge rules on Ridgeway North.

THE winter solstice, marking the shortest day in the year, has come and gone, and there’s more than a chill in the air. I hear some people muttering darkly about ‘chando’ as they search in the back of their wardrobes for last year’s pullovers and winter socks, while others are revelling in the cooler temperatures, saying it’s easier to warm yourself in winter than to cool off at the height of summer.

Whatever your opinion, International Living Magazine ranks Zimbabwe as having the best climate in the world. We may perform dismally in economic and freedom ratings, but our sunny and temperate weather conditions score us an enviable 100 points.

Our winters are relatively short lived, but when it’s cold outside, it’s officially comfort food season, and busy in my kitchen/laboratory, my thoughts turn to substantial meals. Any previous good intentions to diet are cast to the wind, as I plan to make ham bone and split pea soup, oxtail stew and shepherd’s pie. Images of indulgent desserts like sticky toffee pudding, jam roly poly and Spotted Dick, a steamed pudding rich in suet and dried fruit, and smothered in custard, haunt my dreams. Stick-to-your-ribs meals are the order of the day, either to be prepared at home, or ordered as take aways from a nearby restaurant.

Shortly before sit-in meals at restaurants were banned yet again, following the arrival in Zimbabwe of the pernicious Delta variant of Covid, George and I made a visit to The Fridge Cafe in Ridgeway North. Now, this may not sound like an ideal destination in the height of winter, but every time I passed by, the number of cars parked on either side of the road outside The Fridge, suggested otherwise.

We arrived on a relatively sunny day, just before lunch time, and found a just-vacated table for two in filtered sunlight, with our backs to a small, magical garden. We could see florists from the Bloom Room, creating bouquets from a fragrant assortment of roses, carnations, Queen Anne’s lace and Eucalyptus leaves, while contented-looking patrons wolfed down towering beef burgers with crispy French fries. Eye-catching dishes were being carried shoulder high to eager patrons and before long every table was full. Clientele streamed in steadily, as lunchtime segued into tea time, and pre-lockdown it was safe to say that The Fridge rules on Ridgeway North.

Essentially a summer menu, The Fridge offers croissants with a choice of fillings: salmon and cream cheese, prosciutto with rocket, or croissants simply served with organic strawberry jam, butter and cheddar cheese. French pate de Campagne on sourdough with pickle sounded appealing, but was sold out. The only hot dish on the menu, Zucchini soup of the day, was also sold out. I searched in vain for a steaming stroganoff, a rich goulash, or an old fashioned beef stew with potatoes and carrots, but opted instead for a slow-roasted beef salad ($8), layered with rocket and mint, cherry tomatoes and finely sliced red onion, with a garnish of tender young pea tendrils. A subtly flavoured homemade vinaigrette dressing made this beautifully presented beef salad something out of the ordinary.

A delicious beef baguette ($7), with layers of finely-sliced medium rare roast beef, mustard, horse radish sauce and rocket leaves, was accompanied by a crisp salad with bean shoots and pea tendrils. Swirls of a spicy red sauce and a green chilli salsa completed the picture.

After spending several minutes admiring the cakes on display, we finally decided to share a slice of delectable polenta cake ($5). Cappuccino, served in a mug, was hot and aromatic, and comparatively well-priced at $3.

Take away meals are going to be big this winter, and the six talented chefs at The Fridge have prepared for the rush. Freshly-frozen Asian peanut chicken curry, chicken lasagne, and chicken schnitzel are available in two different sizes; if you prefer beef, indulge in Italian meatballs, beef lasagne or beef Bourguinon (a beef stew braised in red wine, with mushrooms, pearl onions and bacon). Frozen soups, a great standby, include chicken and barley, and tomato and red pepper soups.

There’s nothing like a hearty meal to lift your spirits when the temperatures drop, so if you’re dealing with power cuts or lacking culinary inspiration, make your way to The Fridge, and buy something delicious to take home.

Comments to: cmalakoff@gmail.com