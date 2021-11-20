The all-new Nissan Navara, a definition of comfort

THE all-new Nissan Navara launched in Harare last week is a fusion of comfort, smartness and a marvel for car enthusiasts.

Speaking during the vehicle launch, Nissan marketing director Stefan Haasbroek said the new model manufactured in Africa, specifically for the continent’s conditions, delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure.

“This new Navara brings the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package – it’s rugged and tough, smart and offers premium comfort, all at a price that provides customers great value for money,” Haasbroek said.

With a 2.5l turbo diesel engine, the new Navara, has proven reliable in the sub-Saharan Africa driving conditions.

“The powertrain was chosen as it meets the performance, economy and durability requirements for customers in this demanding segment. The engine is available in two levels of output – High Output on LE and PRO-4X Grades, 140 kW power, 450 Nm torque and Mid Output on XE and SE Grades with 120 kW power, 403 Nm torque.

“A strengthened rear axle and improved load-bed volume make the vehicle the ultimate worksite partner, ready to take on any challenges whilst still offering optimal room and comfort. For pick-up customers, one of the most essential qualities is payload, and Nissan’s engineers worked hard to increase it, delivering segment-leading capacity.”

Complementing these features is the interior, which is characterised by improved quietness, thanks to the increased amounts of sound insulation and the fitment of a laminated windshield and front windows.

“Additionally, the cockpit is now more convenient and driver-orientated. This includes a new Nissan steering wheel and improved styling of the instrument panel highlighting the eight-inch screen with navigation on some models.

“The rear seats are now even more comfortable for passengers, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. For added convenience, passengers in the back can also now utilise the new rear armrest with built-in cup holders to store beverages or smartphones.”

Meanwhile, Nissan sub-Saharan regional manager Linda Mazimaka revealed that the group has always intended to set up a manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe to satisfy the local market, but said that the environment was not yet conducive.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw