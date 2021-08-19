Stanbic assists people living with albinism

STANBIC Bank has once again come to support people living with albinism by donating an assortment of sun protection products worth over ZW$ 3.5 million to the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ).

The donation, which is part of the financial services institution’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, comes at the most perfect time just as the hot weather is closing in fast.

Stanbic Bank handed over 1 000 units of sunscreen lotions; 1 000 units of antibacterial soap; 1 000 units of antiseptic liquid, 1 000 units of lip balm, 1000 units of antiseptic ointment and 1 000 sunhats, cementing its longstanding relationship with ALCOZ.

Manager for Sponsorship, Events and CSI at Stanbic Bank, Lucy Dlodlo said the institution was committed to play its part in protecting people living with albinism from the sun cognisant of the negative effects it has on their sensitive skin.

Dlodlo said Stanbic Bank cherishes its six-year relationship with ALCOZ adding that this annual activity was held dear by the institution’s key stakeholders.

“As we consolidate our relationship with ALCOZ we at Stanbic Bank have grown to appreciate the challenges people living with albinism face especially in terms of sensitivity to sun rays but also in relation to the rising cost of living. We know that these skin protection products are priced out of the reach of many hence Stanbic Bank now sets aside funds annually to meet their needs,” said Dlodlo.

She said the fact that the COVID 19 pandemic was also taking its toll on lives as well as causing economic hardships, made this donation all the more worth the while.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition which occurs worldwide regardless of ethnicity or gender. It commonly results in the lack of melanin in the hair, skin, and eyes, causing vulnerability to sun exposure.

People living with albinism need protection from the harmful effects of the sun owing to the lack of melanin in their skin which serves as a shield from the sun. They rely on sunscreens lotions, special oils and lip balm for protection from the sun.

ALCOZ Founder and Director, Loveness Mainato thanked Stanbic Bank for its continued support of its members.

Mainato said ALCOZ will always cherish the support from Stanbic Bank especially as it has a multi-pronged effect of cushioning the beneficiaries from the pressures of the prevailing economic challenges and most importantly protecting them from the elements.

“The timing by Stanbic Bank could not have been better. We thank you for coming just as the weather is changing from being chilly to blazing hot. There is nothing as discomforting as seeing someone with albinism struggling due to lack of skin protection products… We really feel for the parents of people with albinism in these trying economic times and are so grateful that Stanbic has spared a thought for our members,” said Mainato.

She said some families had more than one child and this was a heavy financial burden for them as they struggled to buy these essential products which their children cannot do without.

Mainato then gave Dlodlo a certificate of appreciation for the six-year support saying this was the least they could do for the institution.