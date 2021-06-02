Siya Kolisi joins the LG family

LG Electronics have signed a three-year partnership agreement with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

This strategic partnership has stemmed from a mutual philosophy that focuses on changing lives for the better. Both LG Electronics and Siya Kolisi have become synonymous with their social efforts and constant innovation.

“LG has a way of making sure that people can access the best technology to ensure the ultimate peace of mind,” said Kolisi.

“Their ability to use this technology to not only better lives but give people more time to focus on what’s important is something that I am proud to be a part of,” he added.

“Siya’s dedication to giving back to communities, continuously reinventing himself to be the best is truly inspirational and something that aligns with the core of our brand. We hope that this partnership allows us to reach more South Africans and assist them in leading better and healthier lives through technology,” said LG South Africa President, Deuk Soo Ahn.

The three-year partnership will see Kolisi become more involved in LG’s campaigns and various initiatives. “At LG, we believe in making a positive difference in people’s lives. Making life more meaningful through innovation is the reason for our being,” added Ahn.

Kolisi answered a few questions about his favourite LG items. – www.iol.co.za