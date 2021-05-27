Regain social skills with coffee and cake at Coco Mia in Borrowdale

RESTAURANTS have re-opened, but not in the way most of us remember. No longer do we stride happily into our favourite brasserie to be greeted with an air kiss by mine host, before being ushered to our usual table.

Instead, we answer enquiries about our health, bathe our hands in hand sanitiser, and have temperatures taken, before, partially blinded by face masks, we make our way through the entrance. Once inside, if you recognise your best friend from primary school all those years ago, a colleague or a relative you haven’t seen in a while, refrain from a bear hug or any form of embrace, and make a namaste bow, or place your hand on your chest.

While social distancing and restaurants operating at a 50 per cent capacity may have reduced the former buzz when dining out to a hum, it’s still fun to go out, and many people all over the world are celebrating the end of lockdown. Pubs, bars and restaurants are opening up all over Europe, and images on social media show hundreds of Spaniards singing and dancing in the streets as the six-month curfew is lifted.

Returning to the world after lockdown is easier for some than for others. ‘We’re all heading back to Paradise’ sings Mick Jagger in his new single, Eazy Sleazy, released two weeks ago, celebrating the newly-found taste of freedom. Many people, however, creatures of habit, have become used to a restricted lifestyle. Finding big changes unwelcome, they’re more scared than excited about going out. In addition, the arrival in the Midlands of COVID-19 variant B.1.617, commonly known as the Indian variant, will increase fears of a third lockdown, and discourage many people from going out altogether.

Coping with anxiety about losing your social skills may be a concern, while more and more people are actually becoming afraid to leave the house. If you’re more scared than excited to venture outside, begin by socialising with people you know well. Meet up with a few friends you’ve kept in touch with virtually during lockdown, and grow your confidence by starting small, and choose a welcoming cafe for a morning coffee and cake.

For a great cappuccino, a delicious slice of cake and a friendly reception, visit Coco Mia at shop 18 in Sam Levy’s Village, the address previously occupied by Mugg and Bean. There is a fine selection of cakes and tarts to be sampled, including an impressive-looking lemon meringue cheesecake.

A few days ago I met up with three girlfriends at Coco Mia. Seating was available on the terrace, but we chose to sit inside to admire the beautiful decor. In a colour scheme of grey and white, a comfortable leather banquette runs alongside a glade of lookalike silver birch trees. Chrystal chandeliers hang from the ceilings and low-hanging copper lamps glow above glass display counters filled with meringues, pavlovas, biscuits and fudge. Flower boxes overflow with white chrysanthemums, orchids and greenery and the theme continues with small pots of lively green succulents in the centre of each table.

A slice of pecan nut pie, beautifully presented by food artist Max, was delicious. The sweet short crust pastry was beautifully baked, and the rich, caramel filling was crammed with large, well-formed pecan nuts. A generous swirl of fresh cream was topped with a glace cherry. I was hoping my companions would try the carrot cake or a waffle, but they opted to share a large packet of fudge from the display counter.

Coco Mia opens at 7.30 am, so make your way there for a bagel with avo and bacon, or a hearty farmhouse breakfast of egg, bacon, tomato, sausage, tomato, chips and baked beans. A host of lunchtime options includes steak and chips, chicken in a basket with chips, burger and chips, and the ever popular chicken salad.

Efficient, friendly and pleasant wait staff contribute to the overall relaxing ambience at Coco Mia. Break free from the cups of instant coffee you’ve been making for yourself during lockdown, and take a break from home made banana bread, when you meet up with friends at Coco Mia.

We may have to wait a while before venturing out with the gay abandon of pre-pandemic days, but whenever it’s safe to do so, make the most of any opportunity to have fun. A Matter of Taste with Charlotte Malakoff

Comments to: cmalakoff@gmail.com