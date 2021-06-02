Real Madrid no-longer had faith in me: Zidane

ZINEDINE Zidane says he resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the club “no longer had faith” in him.

The Frenchman left the La Liga club for a second time in his coaching career on 27 May after they failed to win a trophy during the 2020-21 season.

Zidane previously managed Real from 2016-2018 before returning 10 months later in March 2019.

“I’m going, but I’m not jumping overboard, nor am I tired of coaching,” said the 48-year-old.

In an open letter to fans, published by Spanish media outlet AS, he added: “I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term.

“I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don’t win, you have to leave.

“I’m a natural-born winner and I was here to win trophies, but even more important than this are the people, their feelings, life itself and I have the sensation these things have not been taken into account.

“There has been a failure to understand that these things also keep the dynamics of a great club going. To some extent I have even been rebuked for it.” – supersport.com