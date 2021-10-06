Rare drawings by boxing great Muhammad Ali sell for nearly $1m

A RARE collection of drawings, sketches and paintings by champion boxer Muhammad Ali has sold at auction for nearly $1m.

Some 26 art works went under the hammer at Bonhams auction house in New York.

One of the most anticipated works, Sting Like a Bee, sold for $425,000, more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate.

Ali is hailed as one of the greatest ever athletes, activist and poet, but his artistic talents are less known.

Bonhams said he drew and painted all his life – encouraged by his father who was a professional artist and eventually taking lessons from sports artist LeRoy Neiman.

The works were put up for auction by art collector and friend Rodney Hilton Brown, who said Ali drew his first three pictures for him after a fight in Boston in 1977. The total sale price of $945,524 was three times more than had been expected. – cnn.com