Rafael Nadal plans to return to tennis in Abu Dhabi in December

Former world number one Rafael Nadal hopes to return from injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December before competing at the Australian Open early next year.

The Spaniard, 35, has played just two matches since losing in the semi-finals of the French Open in June.

Nadal underwent treatment on his left foot over the summer and last month was still unsure of when he would return.

The Australian Open main draws take place from 17-30 January.

“My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That’s my goal,” the 20-time grand slam champion said. “We’re working hard to make it happen.

“The injury in my foot still needs to get a little better, but I’m already training almost an hour and a half a day so that’s positive.

“I’m training, I’m feeling better. I’m back on the court.”

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and has lost in the final four times since then. – bbc.com