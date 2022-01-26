Rafa Nadal wins against Dennis Shapovalov

RAFA NADAL won his quarter-final match-up with Dennis Shapovalov in five sets to reach the last four of the Australian Open.

There, he will face Matteo Berrettini, who also required five sets as he overcame Gael Monfils.

French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is also through after a straight-sets victory over Italian Jannik Sinner.

And currently US Open champ Daniil Medvedev is taking on exciting Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Meanwhile Novak Djokovic has received a boost in his bid to compete at the French Open, as under the country’s current rules he will be exempt from vaccinated.

And the Australian Open has allowed Peng Shuai t-shirts after Martina Navratilova spoke out about fans being banned from wearing them.

‘What would Novak do?’

Daniil Medvedev drew inspiration from Novak Djokovic during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime – a comment that drew a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd.

Medvedev said: “I have no idea [how I hung in there]. I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable. He was all over me and I do not know what to do.

“So I thought to myself – and some people won’t like this – what would Novak do?”

“I just fight to the last point and managed to raise my level for the next game. I played better [when the roof was closed]. My hand was slippery [when the roof was closed] so the roof closing helped my hand be less sweaty” – thesun.co.uk