Radnor Mine injects US$3,5 in gold unit

RADNOR Mine, a member of ZimCN (ZimChina) Investments has made a massive injection into its bullion asset in Mutoko, injecting US$3,5 million in mining operations following a recent acquisition of ten new mine dump trucks.

The ten new trucks which arrived in the country last week will see the mine scaling up its yield capacity owing to their capacity to hall up to 1000 tonnes of gold ore.

In an interview recently, Radnor Mine Chief representative Collins Musarurwa told The Financial Gazette that the mine dump trucks are part of the mine’s quest to expand operations.

“These trucks will enable us to hall up over 1.2 million tonnes in the first phase of our production scale. We want to meaningfully contribute to the economic growth and turnaround of the country through sustainable and environment-friendly mining.

“We are currently practising heap leach mining but our target is to venture into the more efficient milling so that we improve our output per hour. We are excited about the prospects and we hope to continue making significant strides towards the set target,” he said.

Musarurwa said the multimillion-dollar gold mining and processing plant is one of the country’s fastest rising and largest gold mining establishments operated by ZimCn Investments.

“We have committed funds to establish a highly efficient plant, excavating portals, and state of the art equipment at a cost of US$3 million, anticipated to grow by 93 percent during the first quarter of its operations.

“The project dovetails with the mining authorities’ plan to revolutionise rural communities into massive economic zones through setting up of mining ventures among other economic development projects aimed at taking Zimbabwe to another level,” he added.

With the investment in operations, Musaraurwa said the mine targets massive outputs, which sets the gold mining firm on a strong footing to improve its yield capacity.

“The heavy equipment we have brought in are able to take in about a thousand tonnes, so, all in all, we should be able to haul up a thousand tonnes in our production scale, and should be able to translate to about 1, 2 million tonnes of ore that we are able to haul from the mine to the processing plant in the first phase of our growth plan,” he further said.