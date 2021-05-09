Political parties should maintain peace

OPPOSITION Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD) said political parties should maintain peace before, during and after elections.



Speaking from his base in South Africa after his birthday celebrations in Harare on Saturday, IPD president Herbert Chamuka said opposition supporters should not view elections or gathering as a battlefield

“We celebrated my birthday on Saturday and would like to thank everyone who supported us during the celebrations especially our supporters. Special mention goes to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for maintaining peace during the celebrations,” he said

“It is such levels of peace that we are expecting the police to maintain during the coming elections in 2023. This should not be done to IPD only but other political parties. Zimbabweans should maintain democracy and freedom, like what prevails in IPD,” said Chamuka.

He said elections where a process to select leaders to champion economic development in Zimbabwe

“IPD is known as a peaceful party, we will maintain this even during the 2023 elections and are not looking forward to flawed elections. All we want is to ensure we win carrying the momentum and unity experience during my birthday.”

“I want to thank the IPD leadership and acting president Dumisani Mate, Vimbai Munhuru, administrator general, Joyce Sibanda Mugoni, intelligence advisor, Tulani Mutsaka, security director, Ngoni Garikai, party spokesperson Vimbai Chengeta and Project director Tracey Mate for the great work they did for this event to be a success,” Chamuka said.

He said all opposition political parties need to find better ways of motivating people to vote and unit to avoid splitting votes in a peaceful manner.

“It doesn’t matter which political party you belong to we are all Zimbabweans and should be peaceful. As political leaders we should encourage tolerance and desists from personal attacks,” he said.