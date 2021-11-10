Paul Pogba on his way out

PAUL Pogba could have played his last game for Manchester United.

The club’s £89million record signing is expected to be sidelined for up to TWO MONTHS after injuring his right thigh in training with France on Monday.

That would take the World Cup winner into January, when he can begin talking to other clubs about a move in the summer — when his United deal ends.

Discussions over a new contract at Old Trafford have been completely shelved.

United’s hierarchy are fed up of the circus that surrounds him, particularly with his agent Mino Raiola.

They are now happy to let the 28-year-old midfielder’s contract expire, leave him out of the team if necessary and allow him to go as a free agent.

Pogba has been a flop since his return to the club in August 2016 and United view him as an unwanted sideshow.

He was due to be banned for the Red Devils’ Prem game against Watford after the international break following his red card in last month’s 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool. – thesun.co.uk