Old Mutual Amazing Voices: Zimbabwe’s Effect confident about the future

TWO singing groups from Zimbabwe made it into top 10, hoping for a shot at the career-changing first prize of US $100 000.

With their stellar vocals it seemed it was either The Unveiled or Effect who would walk away with the Amazing Voices crown. Labelled one of the most promising groups earlier on, Effect, a group of young men from the City of Kings and Queens (Buluwayo), bowed out from the competition after reaching fourth place. Effect left behind The Unveiled to continue raising Zimbabwe’s flag.

As Effect left the centre stage to journey back home, they expressed their delight to have made it to the top four of the major pan-African competition. They remain confident about their musical futures. Nkanyiso Gumbo of Effect said; “We are thrilled with our performance and getting this far in the competition. We know we have what it takes to be superstars. Sadly, there can only be one winner and we wish the remaining contestants all the best. What is important is that we have been part of a process that has added to our confidence and musical abilities.”

Throughout their stay for the production and boot camp at Sun City, South Africa, Effect laid foundations for future collaborations with other groups, and networks that could help advance their careers beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

“This experience has taught us about what goes on behind the scenes and we have absorbed every bit of information,” said Gumbo. “When we got together in November last year, just a week before making our audition tape, we were new to performing together as a group. That has changed. We are going home to Zimbabwe as a family. We plan to make a lot more music and have already started working with other groups.”

For their last Amazing Voices show, Effect performed “Move” by Khaya Mthethwa. Unfortunately, the judges were not “moved” by their performance, and the blossoming talent departed from the competition in a shocking upset earlier this week.

Effect’s compatriots, The Unveiled, who have been the underdogs of the competition to date, reached a turning point when they swooped in from the bottom spot, securing a Golden Voice accolade when it mattered most.

Despite predictions voiced by judge Filah Tuju that neither of the two Zimbabwean groups would make the cut, The Unveiled rose to the occasion and fought their way into the Top 3.

The Unveiled is still in the running, a group of 8 God-fearing and gifted young members (4 women and 4 men), with a passion to change lives through the art of Music. They are now the sole carriers of the nation’s hope for a victory.

The competition’s second season for 2020/21 is pushing through despite initial fears that the pandemic would stop it in its tracks.

Old Mutual, the committed sponsors of Amazing Voices, devised a practical digital online audition process, allowing interaction with aspiring contestants. This change increased the number of entries and allowed unsigned talent to continue showcasing their talent in the premier pan-African singing competition.

Follow Old Mutual’s social media platforms for exciting behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive content and latest updates from the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition.