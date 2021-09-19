Close Sidebar
September 19, 2021

Newly appointed Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has died

JOHANNESBURG – Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash on Saturday evening as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto where he was campaigning for the ANC.

Matongo was elected just over a month ago following the passing of Geoff Makhubo from COVID-19 complications.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the mayor and a pedestrian were killed while three others were injured.

Previously he served as the city’s finance MMC and was a long-serving member of the ANC as well as spokesperson for the party in the Johannesburg region. – ewn.co.za