New TV show lights up the airwaves

YOUTHFUL broadcaster Curtly Gwindi has launched a sizzling television show that premiered on ZBC Good Morning Zimbabwe last week.

Titled Trending with Curtly, the show it the first of it’s kind on local airwaves and it airs three days a week. Gwindi’s concept is premised on trending stories on social media, where he zeroes in and digs deeper.

The dynamic host, with distinct opposing views, discuses trending topics on the live based talk show, which in its self is trending.

“What motivated me to start this programme is I was born out of the background or generation where social media had literally taken over the reins, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic era. We have been forced to be more on digital platforms and devices than any other times of our lives.”

“This particular program is brought out of the idea that there are people who are as far reaching out as the rural areas, generally people who do not have the access to trending or exiting social media, even when it is not necessarily good. We are giving them access to that content,” he said

Gwindi who has been in broadcasting for close to six years has covered the intersections of digital marketing, traditional/brand marketing, television and radio broadcasting, public relations and most recently.

He was appointed as an executive committee member for information and publicity in the Zimbabwe Young Influencers Board, a recently launched Internationally recognized organ of handpicked Youth in Zimbabwe who are making a difference in their separate spheres of influence.

He took on the new beat after being identified while working with the national broadcaster, as a News and Television Personality of note, which he still pursues on a part-time basis.

His vast marketing experience, which has mainly been in the digital space has given him exposure to work in influential positions with companies like Skylake Borehole Drilling, Z.B.C, Galut Trading, Hammer and Tongues transcending him to be the first ever P.R. & Communications Manager for the aforementioned fast-growing Borehole Drilling Company.

He believes organizations only sell and become top of mind if they are ready to invest in a Strategic Marketing regiment, no matter how irrational the ideas are or how different a product may be; which speaks to the diverse fields, products and visions he has been involved with in so far.

With a Pan-African heart and a global mind, the former Junior Parliamentarian also enjoys his work knowing he has a fundamental societal responsibility, work he began when he was elected as the youngest ever Junior Vice President.

In the first edition, the show had rave reviews as the audience were mesmerised by his confidence and vocal delivery.

“I am excited that the show has received positive response and it’s basically focusing on trending news on social media,” said Gwindi.

Lately, the national broadcaster has been starved of local productions and the show has illuminated the airwaves.