Mudziyashe: Home away from home

LOCATED in Harare about 14 kilometres from Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale Mudziyashe Resort Lodge is endowed with the best architectural housing designs and finishes with the best hospitality next to none.

The resort is rated as a three star hotel and can best be described as home away from home where one can feel the ambience far from the hustles and bustles of the central business district . The facility is championing government’s policy of promoting domestic tourism.

Situated in Glen Lorne along Enterprise Road, it is at the heart of the best of Harare prime residence. It has become known as a place where individuals, groups or corporates that push beyond boundaries wake up to every day.

Mudziyashe is unique in its own ways though similar in other ways to some of similar environments.

The environment, positive energy, calibre of guest and hospitality leaves one inspired that ‘to live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong or all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.

The place makes one feel that good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them and that ‘Opportunities do not happen, you create them.’

Commenting about the place which is home away from home – Clayton Mataranyika, the General manager said the Mudziyashe landscape is steep terrain in most areas and inviting for everyone.

“Our bath rooms and toilets are small to medium comprising of shower and toilet in each room. These are permanent structures designed for the purposes of maximising on limited space and to accommodate more rooms,” he said about the bath rooms.

“Be ready to be in the mood for a small bathroom but enough and suitable for short stays. We have not compromised on the functionality of the fitted equipment inside, they are to international standards. We are in a bushy setting. Call it a combination of secure comfort camping within modern structures,” he added.

The lodges’ rooms are standard to international comfort size and to the future of short term stay in maximising available space and efficient utilisation of finite land resources. What Mudziyashe cannot offer in spacious rooms and bathrooms, they make for it in the get away feeling and nature experience.

“Mudziyashe is a very quiet place with all the requirements of those wanting to reconnect with themselves mind, body, goals, and soul,” said Mataranyika.

Mudziyashe has one of the best natural views that are unique and inspiring. To really be able to make beneficial use of your therapeutic chance at our place, it is advisable to spend more time at the Hotel.

The rooms are equipped with flat screen TVs. Some selected ones are connected to WiFi for YouTube, Netflix and Internet for browsing and accessing emails. There is also a swimming pool which the staff is getting ready for summer.



For those who want outdoor fun there is hike through the mountains within Mudziyashe. Gym equipment is available. For birds watching lovers, look no further than Mudziyashe. Monkeys also frequent the natural gardens.

“We do different types of cuisines including African cuisine and our chef (Chef Tongai) who is inspired by Pan Asian cuisine, always change the menu every week, The chef named the menu change (food journey),” he said

The Covid 19 pandemic has not deterred the facility to offer quality services although in general the pandemic is biting the industry.

Stand number 2828 Enterprise Road, Glen Lorne Harare Zimbabwe 🇿🇼.

WhatsApp and contact +263773588762; +263771570509; 778784560; 774398264 ;

And +263783279054.