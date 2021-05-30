MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo dedicates Italian Grand Prix win to Jason Dupasquier

Fabio Quartararo admitted his win at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix was “not a great feeling” as he dedicated victory to Jason Dupasquier.

Frenchman Quartararo finished first at Mugello, as Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira was second and Spain’s Joan Mir third.

But the weekend was overshadowed by the death of Swiss rider Dupasquier, 19, after a crash during Saturday’s Moto3 qualifying session.

“Strange day, honestly a lot of emotion before the race,” said Quartararo.

“It’s not a great feeling – you achieve a win but we lose one of our friends.”

A minute’s silence was held before the race in memory of Dupasquier.

Quartararo added: “To start the race after that one minute of silence was really difficult. Every time at turn nine I was thinking of Jason, and this win was for him.”

The Yamaha rider stopped his bike on the track for a few seconds to pay tribute to Dupasquier and had his name printed on his helmet as well as waving the Swiss national flag at the end of the race.

Quartararo’s victory means he now leads the MotoGP title standings by 24 points from France’s Johann Zarco, who was fourth in the race.

Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia slipped to third in the championship standings after crashing out early.

Italian Grand Prix

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 41mins 16.344secs

2. Miguel Oliveira (Por/Red Bull KTM) +2.592secs

3. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +3.000secs

4. Johann Zarco (Fra/Pramac) +3.535secs

5. Brad Binder (Rsa/Red Bull KTM) +4.903secs

6. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +6.233secs

7. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +8.030secs

8. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +17.239secs

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Tech3 KTM) +23.296secs

10. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +25.146secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 105pts

2. Johann Zarco (Fra/Pramac) 81

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) 79

4. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 74

5. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) 65