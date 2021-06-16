Mo Farah: in second attempt

TWO-time Olympic 10,000m champion Mo Farah will attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the British Athletics Championships on 25 June in Manchester.

Farah, 38, was hampered by an ankle injury as he clocked 27 minutes 50.54 seconds at the European 10,000m Cup in Birmingham on 5 June.

Having now recovered, he will try again to finish inside the Olympic qualifying time of 27:28.00 for the 10,000m.

An invitational race will take place on day one of the national championships.

The Birmingham event was the official Olympic 10,000m trial for British athletes. Farah finished eighth and was the second British runner behind Marc Scott so will be selected for Tokyo if he runs inside 27:28.00 in Manchester.

An international field, along with pacemakers, is being assembled to help Farah achieve it. Before the Birmingham race, Farah, who won the 5,000m/10,000m double at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, had competed only once on the track since the 2017 World Championships, having concentrated on the marathon since then. – bbc.com