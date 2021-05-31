Mixing business with fragrance

FRAGRANCE is an incredibly personal form of communication – an invisible message from the perfumer to the person wearing it, and from the wearer to the world at large.

The fragrances one wears is indicative of their personality- the investment they make in purchasing the right scent is as important as any other. Rather than trend-shopping (choosing the scent that a colleague or friend is wearing) opt for a fragrance that actually works with your body chemistry.

Businesswoman Blessing Muzvongi says every business person should not overlook the importance of smelling sharp as it adds another layer of sophistication and tells the world what you are all about – there’s a luxury scent out there that could have been tailor-made for you.

Muzvongi was the first woman in Zimbabwe to be given sole distributorship for Avon in 2002.

Avon is a multinational cosmetics, skin care, fragrance and personal care company, based in London. Avon had annual sales of US$5.57 billion worldwide in 2019.

Avon went on to be distributed in most departmental shops across Zimbabwe and it was a huge success.

According to Muzvongi, for the professionals, a polished appearance is key. That can mean hours spent cultivating a wardrobe that radiates confidence and authority. But when it comes to fragrance, many people sometimes consider it an afterthought which is not a good idea.

No matter how confident the handshake is, the message of a businessperson’s fragrance can be stronger than their grip.

Muzvongi recently launched a new brand called Gabriella Lavigne Cosmetics with her partners in South Africa where the company is headquartered. The wide range of products the brand has reflects the epitome of uttermost class, that are competing with international standards that include perfumes, eyeshadow palettes, differing and exciting shades of lipstains, waterproof eyebrow pens, highlighters, hand lotions, eye lashes and shower gels.

“When I was away from Zimbabwe I was driven by a passion to see women becoming financially independent, and learnt a concept that will see people willing to work hard with Gabriella Lavigne Cosmetics to distribute their range of products earning between US$500- US$4000 per month,” she said.

She said challenges caused by the covid-19 pandemic drove her to come up with the concept which she feels would result in some Zimbabweans earning revenue.

“The company has started off with a Car competition which will run from 1 June 2021, after a period of eight months the best sellers will walk away with Honda Fit – the new shape. We have also adopted the OK grand challenge concept where frequent buyers of Gabriella Lavigne products will walk away with cars,” Muzvongi said.

The new product which was featured in Bona Magazine in South Africa is also being distributed in Zambia which alone shows it is a brand of repute. The brand is also being distributed in Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

“Facing the facts that due to Covid-19 worldwide, economies are going through economic hardships worse in Zimbabwe cannot be disputed, but what I can dispute is someone’s insistence that they cannot change their own lives”. The news of retrenchments, companies, winding up as well as judicial management among insolvency actions has been common. It is no secret that several people are landing on a hard place when such cases strike,” she said.

“Covid-19 brought the reality that relying on one source of income was a major risk, the key to building financial freedom is creating multiple sources of income. In fact, the average millionaire has seven sources of income. When you have multiple streams of income, basically, you are not putting all of your eggs in one basket. So, if you were to lose your job or one source is not generating enough, you have other income flowing in to prevent financial problems while smelling nice,” Muzvongi said.

Sensory psychologist Avery Gilbert, author of What the Nose Knows, agrees that a woman’s scent is as important a decision when preparing for a day at the office as the right skirt, hairstyle or earrings.

“Many women overlook perfume as an invisible ‘last step’ in getting ready in the morning,” he says. “In reality, fragrance is a key part of your presentation of self. Your fragrance should match what you’d want your ultimate ‘self’ to be.”

It’s hard to imagine a breath of lily or apple blossom without an accompanying sense of well-being. Yet the perfume industry has spent years, not to mention considerable advertising dollars, “explaining” the meaning behind such fragrances.