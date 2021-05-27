Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham contact former manager over return

Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a return to the club.

The 49-year-old Argentine, who was sacked by Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge, took over at Paris St-Germain in January.

PSG failed to win the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho, Pochettino’s replacement, last month.

Academy coach Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge until the end of the season. Under him, Spurs lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and finished seventh in the Premier League season.

BBC Sport understands there has been no contact between Tottenham and PSG, who have held talks with Pochettino about their plans for next season.

The French club released an interview with Pochettino on Thursday in which he talked about having “laid a good foundation”.

He said: “I’m happy with the way the players adapted to the changes. There are a lot of things that couldn’t be changed or couldn’t be developed because of lack of time.

“But I think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future.” – bbc.com