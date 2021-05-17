Marvelous Nakamba meets Uebert Angel

ZIMBABWE warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who last week through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) launched an annual youth football tournament that is expected to take place next month paid a courtesy visit at Uebert Angel – the presidential envoy and ambassador at large to the Americas and Europe.

Angel who meeting potential investors in Turkey recently is expected to use his vast experience in evangelism and business to promote investment for the country.

The MNF Youth Invitation Tournament will see teams from across the country taking part, but the inaugural edition will only have eight sides, mostly from the Matabeleland region.

Only players aged 17 and below will be eligible to take part in the competition which is scheduled for Bulawayo on 19 and 20 June