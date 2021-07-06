Timycen Maruma scores fifty as practice match ends in draw

Timycen Maruma scored a half-century for the Zimbabwe Select XI before their two-day practice match against the Bangladeshis that was played at Takashinga Cricket Club over the weekend petered out to a draw.

However, at the end of the game the tourists were perhaps the happier of the two sides having declared their first innings at 313 with only two wickets down after they opted to bat first on Saturday.

They had three fifties from Shakib Al Hasan, Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain Shanto who all retired not out with 74, 65 and 52 respectively.

Luke Jongwe and Brighton Chipungu claimed the two wickets that fell.

Although Charlton Tshuma and Tanaka Chivanga finished wicket-less, they were both impressive with the ball as they conceded 13 and 28 runs off the 14 overs they each bowled.

Sunday began with the Zimbabwe Select XI’s innings getting underway and, after facing 74.5 overs, they were all out for 202.

Apart from Maruma’s 58, with five fours and two sixes, off 132 deliveries, other notable contributions with the bat came from Takudzwanashe Kaitano (32) and Wessly Madhevere (28).

Dion Myers and Brian Mudzinganyama each chipped in with 16, while Tapiwa Mufudza finished unbeaten with 15.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets apiece.

The Bangladeshis returned to bat again but only faced 7.1 overs, making 22 without loss, before the players shook hands to signal the end of the practice match as a draw.

Attention now turns to the only Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh that is scheduled for 7-11 July at Harare Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have delayed joining the Zimbabwe squad as both of them had to self-isolate at home having come into contact with family members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Their cases are being handled within the national COVID-19 protocols.