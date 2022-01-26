Manyika lands Google VP post

GOOGLE has appointed Zimbabwean-American James Manyika, the head of McKinsey Global Institute, to be the company’s first Senior VP of Technology and Society.

He will help build leaderships on technological impact at the company, Google said, and will focus on top-level, longer-term initiatives.

Manyika has spent 28 years at McKinsey, which helps companies and governments (including tech leaders) make decisions based on economic and cultural trends like those Google hopes to address. He also serves on the boards of research institutes at Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Stanford and other top-tier schools. eGadget