Ken Sharpe a Forbes winner

BUSINESSMAN Ken Sharpe has been recognised among Africa’s most innovative chief executives and corporate leaders by Forbes.

The development comes as his West Property (WestProp) group has launched a number of exceptional projects and products, including Pomona City and the highly-innovative leasehold concept.

“…it is our responsibility as leaders… to give people hope (about) the endless possibilities of Africa.

“I am a young Zimbabwean (and) my heart bleeds for (our country), which is why I have a dream… of bringing it to what I have seen in other developed nations,” Sharpe said, adding he was “honoured and humbled to receive the Excellence Innovative Chief Executive Officer of the Year” award.

­“There is no reason why we cannot have Dubai right here… When I look at Pomona City, I do not just see… residencies, but a bright future for Zimbabwe (because) we can rebuild this country…

“Africa is a continent of enormous, but untapped opportunity… and I know that the continent can also regain its status… as a premier economic force..,” he said.

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards are held annually in connection with the Best of Africa Event held in New York, during the United Nations General Award (UNGA) meetings, in recognition of business people with a record of creating and building global businesses that have made far-reaching and positive contributions to Africa’s development.

Other recipients of the Forbes awards include Wendy Ackerman, the wife of South African billionaire and Pick’n Pay owner Raymond, who won a lifetime achievement gong. ­ Sharpe’s focus on real estate and property development in Zimbabwe and beyond borders.

His vision now is on consolidating the property assets into the most prominent real estate development company in Zimbabwe, with high-quality prestigious properties making an impact not only in Harare, but also in the overall social-economic growth of the country.

He also has several projects and companies outside the country with interests in property, tech and alternative power generation.