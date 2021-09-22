Joe Biden plays down chances of UK-US trade deal
Joe Biden has played down the chances of a post-Brexit free trade deal between the US and UK, as he held talks with Boris Johnson at the White House.
The US president said he would discuss the issue “a little bit” with the UK prime minister, adding: “We’re going to have to work that through.”
Downing Street said a direct deal with the US remained the “priority”.
But UK ministers are pondering joining an existing North American trade pact instead, the BBC understands.
Mr Biden and Mr Johnson also discussed Northern Ireland, climate change and Afghanistan during the 90-minute meeting.
The UK is keen to strike free trade deals around the world in the wake of leaving the European Union’s single market – including with the US, with which annual trade was worth an estimated $273bn (£200bn) in 2019.
A deal would encourage more business between the two countries by making it cheaper, usually by reducing or eliminating taxes called tariffs.
But Mr Johnson, echoing Mr Biden, downplayed chances of securing agreement with the US before the next general election, saying: “The Americans do negotiate very hard.”
Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News: “We still very much hope to be able to put together an agreement with the United States. We are not putting timescales on it.”
“It’s just not a priority for the US administration,” he added.
Mr Johnson highlighted the decision to lift the ban on British beef, and Downing Street is increasingly confident that there could soon be a favourable decision lifting the export ban on lamb.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office before the talks, Mr Biden said: “We’re going to talk a little bit about trade today and we’re going to have to work that through.”
He did not counter the assertion from his predecessor Barack Obama that the UK would have to join “the back of the queue” in seeking a trade deal after Brexit.
It’s really clear from both sides that there is no rapid path to a trade deal – the opportunity that used to be lauded by Brexiteers and by President Trump.
Mr Johnson hinted at that realism in his curtain-raiser conversations on his way over here.
And the president pretty much confirmed that in the meeting in the Oval Office.
The UK seems no longer to want to believe, or pretend, that doing business in a major deal is top of their list.
Instead, while the government is still officially pursuing a stand-alone deal with the US there’s a twin track with a more incremental approach – there have already been changes to whisky tariffs and British beef. But No 10 is now hopeful that the Americans are seriously considering changing tack on British lamb.
A source familiar with the government’s thinking told the BBC the UK could negotiate entry into an existing trade arrangement between the US, Canada and Mexico – the USMCA – set up after former US President Donald Trump tore up its predecessor, NAFTA.
“There are a variety of different ways to do this,” the source said. “The question is whether the US administration is ready. The ball is in the US’s court. It takes two to tango.”
Elsewhere, Downing Street said Mr Johnson and Mr Biden agreed all diplomatic and humanitarian methods must be used to stop conditions getting worse in Afghanistan.
The leaders said any international recognition of the Taliban must be contingent on the group respecting human rights.
This followed a request by the Taliban to address world leaders at the United Nations summit in New York this week. – bbc.com