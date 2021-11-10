‘I’ve been robbed many times’ – Chisora

ZIMBABWEAN Born heavyweight Derek Chisora is angry at the number of times he feels he has been “robbed” during his boxing career.

The Briton, 37, takes on New Zealand’s former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in a rematch at Manchester Arena on 18 December.

Parker gained a split-decision points win over Chisora in a behind-closed-doors fight in Manchester in May.

“One hundred percent I won that fight, I was more the pressure fighter, I was making it happen,” said Chisora.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, he added: “I’m half excited and half not. I’m happy for the fight but might be disappointed with what comes with the fight.

“I’m going to speak to my management company. We need an American referee and get good judges for this fight because so many times I’ve been robbed.

“It’s one of those things but it gets a bit frustrating. Joseph Parker does not scare me. He doesn’t have anything I’m scared of. He hasn’t got power punches, I don’t even know how they gave him the last fight.”

Chisora has held the European, Commonwealth and British titles and fought Vitali Klitschko for the WBC world heavyweight title.

From 43 professional fights, Chisora has won 32 and lost 11, but eight of those defeats have been on points, including a narrow loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who has since beaten Anthony Joshua to become the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world champion.– bbc.com