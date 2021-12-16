IPD manifesto launch set for Sunday

THE Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD) is set to launch its ambitious 2023 general elections manifesto in Gweru on Sunday after its South Africa-based president Herbert Chamuka jetted into the country Friday afternoon.

Chamuka went on to meet the party’s leadership in Gweru and Bulawayo soon after arrival.

“I am in Zimbabwe to launch our party’s manifesto in Gweru. I arrived in Gweru today and I proceeded to Bulawayo,” he said.

“I had a meeting with my deputy Dumisani Mathe, party treasurer Tracy Mathe, party spokesperson Vimbai Chengeta, youth organising secretary Masava and Rev Mkhululi Mlambo among others in Gweru. We also met some of our supporters and proceeded to Bulawayo thereafter,” he said.

“So our manifesto lunch is going ahead on Sunday despite and we will observe all covid regulations: maintaining social distancing, sanitizing and wearing of face masks,” he said.

He also said his party was inviting the international community to start closely monitoring the political situation obtaining in the country as the elections draw closer.

“We want to warn Zanu PF to desist from fighting opposition parties. We want the international community, Sadc and AU must start monitoring the situation as we go towards elections. We want to help people to escape from poverty. We will win the same way Hichilema won in Zambia,” he declared.