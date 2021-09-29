I should have done more – Rory McIlroy

AN emotional Rory McIlroy said he wants to play in the Ryder Cup “for many years” despite Europe being hammered 19-9 by the United States in Wisconsin.

McIlroy famously said in 2009 “the Ryder Cup is not a huge goal of mine”.

But he was in tears after realising his victory in Sunday’s singles over Xander Schauffele – his only point of the week – would be part of a losing cause.

“I love being part of this team. I love my team-mates and I should have done more for them,” he said.

“I am glad I got a point on the board for Europe but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

“I have never really cried or got emotional over what I’ve done as an individual. I’ve said naive and stupid things in the past but this is by far the biggest tournament that we have in golf.

“You look at the crowds. You look at what it means, it’s the best. I can’t wait to be a part of many, many more Ryder Cups and be team-mates with some of these great guys and try to win many more.”

The tearful Northern Irishman lost his foursomes and fourball matches last Friday before being left out of a session for the first time since making his Ryder Cup debut in 2010. – bbc.com