Four Zimbabwe Under-19 players test positive for COVID-19

ZIMBABWE Cricket can confirm four players who are part of the Zimbabwe Under-19 squad for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR tests administered this Monday morning.

All four players, who took part in a four-match youth one-day series against the Ireland Under-19 side in Barbados that ended on Sunday, are well and asymptomatic.

They are now self-isolating and will be re-tested before they can join the rest of the squad in St Kitts and Nevis where the team will face Canada and Bangladesh in official warm-up matches scheduled for 9 and 11 January at Basseterre before the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 proper gets underway.

Zimbabwe are in Group C alongside Afghanistan, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea.

They will open their campaign against Afghanistan at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on 16 January, before they take on Papua New Guinea at the same venue on 20 January.

In their last group fixture, Zimbabwe will face Pakistan at the Queens Park Oval, also in Trinidad and Tobago, on 22 January.

The tournament format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams feature in the Plate competition.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ICC U19 MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP 2022:

Emmanuel Bawa (Eastbourne College, United Kingdom), Brian Bennett (Peterhouse Boys), David Bennett (Peterhouse Boys), Victor Chirwa (Kadoma Cricket Club), Ngcini Dube (Falcon College), Alex Falao (Prince Edward School), Tendekai Mataranyika (Peterhouse Boys), Tashinga Makoni (Wise Owl School), Connor Mitchell (Maritzburg Boys High School, South Africa), Steven Saul (Peterhouse Boys), Matthew Schonken (Hellenic Academy), Panashe Taruvinga (St Charles Boys High School, South Africa), Matthew Welch (St John’s College), Rogan Wolhuter (Falcon College), Ngenyasha Zvinoera (Cardiff University, United Kingdom)

NON-TRAVELLING RESERVES:

Aishah Chibanda (Churchill School), Luyanda Mtomba (Siziba High School), Tadiwanashe Mwale (Durham Cathedral, United Kingdom), Rugg Declan (Ruddley College, United Kingdom), Tanaka Zvaita (Wrekin College, United Kingdom) – ZC