December 16, 2021

Executive Appointment

First Capital Bank Limited would like to inform all stakeholders of the appointment of Fanuel Kapanje as Chief Finance Officer effective 2 December 2021. Prior to this, he was Group Finance Director at ZB Financial Holdings Limited. Fanuel is a chartered accountant with a vast experience in banking and finance spanning over 23 years. He brings unique finance expertise accumulated over the years in executive positions within the Financial Sector.