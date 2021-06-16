Euro 2020: Paul Pogba helps France to winning start – but did Antonio Rudiger take a bite?

Paul Pogba is often accused of only baring his teeth when he plays for his country as opposed to his club.

The Manchester United midfielder’s impressive performance as France won their Euro 2020 opener against Germany on Tuesday will have done little to dispel such suggestions.

Pogba played a crucial role in his side’s winner with a superb pass that ultimately led to Mats Hummels’ own goal. He won tackles, tracked back and showed intelligence and discipline to repel the Germans.

It was a display in which Pogba showed bite – and perhaps was bitten. Literally. The 28-year-old appeared to suggest to the referee that he Germany’s Antonio Rudiger bit him on the shoulder during the first half in Munich.

It was all part of an eventful night for Pogba – on what was a solid start for his country in Munich.

Pogba shines on the international stage again

Pogba’s second spell at Manchester United – the club he rejoined from Juventus for a then-world record £89m fee in 2016 – has been a turbulent one. Last December, his agent Mino Raiola said the midfielder was “unhappy” at Old Trafford and had to leave. Yet with France, it has been a different story – as his 2018 World Cup winners’ medal proves.

On Tuesday, he was a model of focus and flair – a wonderful lofted pass with the outside of his boot setting up the only goal.

He also provided the most passes by a France player in the German half, was engaged in 20 duels for the ball (more than twice as many as any of his team-mates), made a team-high three interceptions and gained possession a game-high 12 times.

It earned him Uefa’s ‘star of the match’ honour.

