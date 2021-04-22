Ervine replaced by Musakanda after suffering calf strain

ZIMBABWE batsman Craig Ervine will miss the rest of the Twenty20 international (T20I) series against Pakistan after he suffered a right calf muscle strain while fielding during the first match at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Tarisai Musakanda has been called up as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Brendan Taylor, who missed the first T20I due to gastrointestinal infection, has fully recovered and took part in Zimbabwe’s training session today ahead of the second match scheduled for tomorrow at the same venue.