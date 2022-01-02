Elyon Lubricants expands in Africa

AT the heart of any vehicle, the engine requires the right lubrication and protection to keep it running smoothly and efficiently.

And when it comes to companies dedicated to providing consistent and quality products at all levels, be it for mining and industrial lubricants or heavy or light vehicle oils. The market is looking no further than Elyon Lubricants.



Elyon Lubricants (Elyon) is a lubricant manufacturing and distribution company operating from Zimbabwe and South Africa that produces a wide range of lubricants for automotive and industrial use for the African market.

The companies’ products are designed to provide superior engine protection, keeping your engine running like new even under the most demanding conditions. Elyon uses modern semi-automated machinery for all the processes, ensuring quality throughout the production process.

Since its formation that company has been dedicated to providing consistent and quality products at all levels. It has also constantly and consistently delivered high quality and effective lubricant solutions to respond to the needs of individual and industrial clientele.

“At Elyon Lubricants we offer premium engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, and industrial lubricants. Our product mix is constantly reviewed to satisfy ever changing technological advancements,” a spokesperson of Elyon said.

Innovation has been at the forefront of all Elyon’s operations and has helped the organisation to deliver quality products all the time.

“We find ways to cut costs in production without compromising the quality of our products. We research the latest technologies to improve our products,” they said.

Elyon’s lubricants are suited for day to day industrial and automotive needs. With their full range of premium quality lubricants they guarantee optimum performance for the specified applications.

With Elyon in mind, always remember changing your vehicle, industrial or mining oil at regular intervals is not just a good idea – it is a vital part of keeping your machines running properly.

The purpose of engine oil is to keep the internal parts of your engine lubricated and cool. It keeps the moving parts from grinding against each other causing wear and damage.

Without frequent oil changes, dirt and sludge can build up in the engine, and old, dirty oil will not lubricate the moving parts as well as new, fresh oil will.

Dirty oil leads to serious damage, and if things get bad enough, there may be an engine replacement in your future. Elyon also regularly runs promotions and keeps our clients up to date with our latest offerings.