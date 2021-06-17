Diana Ross expresses her gratitude with new single in 15 years

American singer Diana Ross has expressed her gratitude in a newly released single “Thank You”, the title track from her first studio album in 15 years.

Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records’ hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album is described as “a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness”.

In a statement Ross says the collection of songs is a gift to her fans with appreciation and love.

The album “Thank You” will be released in the autumn and it is Ross’ first studio album since 2006’s “I Love You”.